23°
News

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

9th May 2017 12:00 PM
THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.
THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OAKVALE Homes is a local, family-run business that has been operating in the Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay region for more than 25 years, building a solid reputation for quality, custom-built homes.

In July this year, Warren Hansen will be handing over the reins to his son Kurt and his wife Sharon, making Oakvale a second-generation company.

With a strong focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Oakvale Homes strives to make each build a stress-free experience.

Keeping it local is also very important to the Oakvale team.

Using local trades and suppliers where possible is their highest priority.

On top of the new management, Kurt and Sharon have also added to their team with Jacob Harris to complete his carpentry apprenticeship and Karl Moore returning in a customer liaison role to support the sales team to ensure their customer service is of the highest standard.

Along with quality home builds, Oakvale is also the local Southern Cross Sheds supplier.

"If you're not in the market for a home, come in and see the friendly team for your new shed,” said Kurt.

"Let our family, build your family home.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  builder business gympie business house building

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Cats won't let their losses get them down

Cats won't let their losses get them down

The Gympie Cats have suffered a run of defeats recently but are looking positive ahead of their annual Gala Day this Saturday

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

28 years worth of tools gone in one weekend

Police.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Reward on offer for any leads about the theft.

Lucky escape on Mary Valley Hwy

A car severely damaged in a single vehicle crash on the Mary Valley Hwy on Monday afternoon. (Posted by Jessie Gilliland to Gympie, Information, Discussions and Advice Facebook page.)

The crash took place on a windy section of road near Long Flat Hall

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

CITY CENTRE GARDEN VIEWS

38 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Situated within walking distance to Mary Street and adjacent to the park this property offers a choice of possibilities. Previously set up as a boarding house now...

Unique farming opportunity

242 Ballard Road, Imbil 4570

House 6 2 7 On site

Situated on 150 acres in rich fertile country. This agriculture property offers a unique farming opportunity with improved pastures throughout and a large array...

Country retreat over looking spectacular mountains and hills

65 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 4 Auction

Looking for a country retreat, then look no further than this beautiful 4 bedroom home on 11.48 ha overlooking the hills of the Mary Valley. The country style...

UNIQUE WATERFRONT PROPERTY PRICED TO SELL

23 Oyster Parade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 3 WATERFRONT...

A rare opportunity exists to claim this magnificent waterfront lifestyle property with views of beautiful Snapper Creek, in the quiet area of the popular tourist...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.)on the popular east side of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling...

WOW!!! UNIQUE LIFESTYLE LIVING AT ITS BEST

166 Mooloo Road, Langshaw 4570

House 3 2 5 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to modern lifestyle living at its very best! Situated in the very picturesque Mooloo area just 10klms from the Gympie CBD is this unique pavilion style...

FAMILY HOME, WORK FROM HOME, LIVE AND RENT - NUMEROUS OPTIONS RIGHT HERE!

27 Station Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 Auction On Site...

Situated on the edge of Gympie's CBD is this great property which offers a huge range of opportunities. This 1,030m2 block is zoned light industrial and has the...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $215,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUEENSLANDER IN THE HEART OF GOOMERI

7 Hodge Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $190,000

Situated on top of Policeman's hill in Goomeri is a split level 3 bedroom colonial Queenslander situated on a corner ¼ acre block. The home has an open plan living...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!