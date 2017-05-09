Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

OAKVALE Homes is a local, family-run business that has been operating in the Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay region for more than 25 years, building a solid reputation for quality, custom-built homes.

In July this year, Warren Hansen will be handing over the reins to his son Kurt and his wife Sharon, making Oakvale a second-generation company.

With a strong focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Oakvale Homes strives to make each build a stress-free experience.

Keeping it local is also very important to the Oakvale team.

Using local trades and suppliers where possible is their highest priority.

On top of the new management, Kurt and Sharon have also added to their team with Jacob Harris to complete his carpentry apprenticeship and Karl Moore returning in a customer liaison role to support the sales team to ensure their customer service is of the highest standard.

Along with quality home builds, Oakvale is also the local Southern Cross Sheds supplier.

"If you're not in the market for a home, come in and see the friendly team for your new shed,” said Kurt.

"Let our family, build your family home.”