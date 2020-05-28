Desperate tourism industry calls for State's support

Visit Sunshine Coast chairman David Ryan says the region’s beauty will ensure people return as COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted, but he wants a fairer funding deal from Tourism and Events Queensland and the State Government. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland

ONE of the Sunshine Coast's biggest industries has sought direct Queensland Government support to help it compete on a level playing field when travel restrictions began to ease.

Visit Sunshine Coast chairman David Ryan has approached Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Tourism Events Queensland to address an inequity that had resulted in the Gold Coast and Cairns receiving millions of dollars of additional funding while this region has missed out.

With intrastate travel likely to be the first easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that would be the first marketing target for the organisation.

"The Gold Coast will go hard at the drive market," Mr Ryan said.

He said he understood the need to help Cairns and the Gold Coast who had lost their Chinese markets.

However, Mr Ryan said, the inequity of looking after two Regional Tourism Organisations and not this region was disappointing.

"The Sunshine Coast is so beautiful people will come here anyway," he said.

"I've spoken with the Tourism Minister and the Tourism Events Queensland CEO and am in the process of writing to them."

He said he understood the tourism industry was desperate to get people here, declaring himself desperate to get healthy people into the region.

He said Victoria and New South Wales delivered high-yield visitors who drove here as well as those who arrived by air.

Tourism operators are bracing for what shapes as the devastating loss of the annual 12-week winter migration from those states and New Zealand.

Landmark Resort and Spa, Mooloolaba, general manager Brett Thompson said forward bookings for July, August and September sat at 14 per cent.

Those markets remain problematic as does the relatively small international market which brings 330,000 visitors a year.

The opening of a travel bubble with New Zealand meanwhile will remain suspended until NSW and Victoria bring their infection rates under tighter control.

Mr Ryan said the drive market brought in 7.9 million visitors with four million overnight stays.

The Sunshine Coast Airport Pty Ltd board member said direct international flights into the region would come over time with reopening of domestic air travel and flights in from New Zealand to come sooner.

He said travel globally would remain in limbo until the chaotic situation in the United States was resolved.