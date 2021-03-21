Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

Students from Bundaberg State High School recently participated in the Queensland Minerals and Education Academy (QMEA)'s Beakers.Bots.Build workshop with Evolution Mining.

Bundaberg High School students have put their skills in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to the test with a hands-on workshop.

This month more than 50 students from Bundaberg State High School participated in the Queensland Minerals and Education Academy (QMEA)'s Beakers. Bots. Build session with Evolution Mining.

Learning how to code robots, participants also investigated perforation patterns in gas well casings and autonomous vehicles used in mine sites and through coal sorting processes.

Bundaberg State High School principal Karen McCord said the workshop was an exciting opportunity for students who worked with industry professionals.

"Our students (gained) first-hand insight to careers within the sector and (were) called upon to problem solve, plan, diagnose, analyse and construct through the various tasks," Ms McCord said.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) director of education and skills Katrina-Lee Jones said students were encouraged to look into many of the STEM-based careers available.

"The hands-on engineering and robotics challenges help put their classroom work into real-word applications," Ms Jones said.

"Locals will now be in the know about the new career prospects in the resources sector being created by robots and other technology."

QMEA operates Australia's largest and most successful industry-led school programs engaging with 80 schools throughout the state.

QRC is Queensland's peak representative body for coal, metal and gas, sustains one in six jobs, supports more than 15,000 business and contributes one in every five dollars to the economy.

The partnership between QRC and the Queensland Government is funded through its Gateway to Industry Schools program.