Gympie speedway - (from left) Joshua Arthur (second), Chris Pagel (first) and Brendan Cowley (third).
News

Local speedway champ cleans up in 4 major events

4th Feb 2020 2:42 PM
MOTOTSPORT: Gympie star driver Chris Pagel won the Luke Keldoulis Production Sedan Memorial at Group Gympie Mothar Mountain Speedway on Saturday.

Most of the stars of the ­division nominated for the event, which offered prizemoney and giveaways to all drivers.

Gympie speedway - (from left) Joshua Arthur (second), Chris Pagel (first) and Brendan Cowley (third).
There were 22 qualifiers that lined up for the 30-lap final, which proved to be a torrid affair, with half of the field completing the distance.

Pagel had four wins from four starts despite being pressured by Toowoomba’s Josh Arthur.

Arthur passed Pagel during the middle stages of the event but was unable to maintain that advantage as Pagel regained the lead with about 15 laps remaining and Arthur finished in second place.

Chris Pagel
Sunshine Coast’s Brendan Cowley drove a good, clean race to come in third.

He was pressured towards the end of the event by Gympie Cortina driver Aaron Sander, who had started the final mid-pack. Toowoomba’s Thomas Fuller completed the top five finishers.

The E.M.T. Junior Sedan City of Gympie Title was also conducted on the night.

These stars of the future certainly did not disappoint with their performancest.

Rockhampton’s Braith Hogan won the Junior Top Stars event from Gympie’s Joshua Rigby and Bundaberg’s Billie MacDonald.

Gympie’s Aidan Rigby won the Junior New Stars event ahead of Lismore’s Sophie Santin and Gympie’s Khan Thoroughgood.

Racing returns to speedway on ­Saturday, February 29, for the 2020 SSA Queensland Production Sedan Title.

