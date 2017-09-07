Local shoplifters caught red-handed

WITH recent, often brazen acts of shoplifting frustrating business owners across Gympie, local police decided to team up to combat the issue head-on.

Security was increased and police were placed at the ready to respond.

This partnership has already yielded impressive results, with a number of arrests made by police.

According to police media, some offenders attempted to flee from the scene unsuccessfully, while others simply waited to be dealt with by local officers.

So far, 12 have been arrested on a total of 17 charges, with the total amount of property reclaimed amounting to $2139.

For any non-urgent police matters, call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.