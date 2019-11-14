Local residents praise tireless Black Snake firefighters

FIREFIGHTERS have spent all night backburning near Upper Thornside Road as the fire still rages in the Widgee vicinity.

Black Snake resident Katy McCallum said her husband had been working from 9pm-5am where they backburned from Thornside Road of Black Snake Range.

FIRE STORIES:

1. 30 people evacuated, Black Snake a disaster zone

2. Widgee Disaster Zone: New Zealand firefighters brought in

“They spent all night back burning the Thornside side of Black Snake range which has hopefully stopped the fire from getting into Widgee,” she said.

“There were dozens of fire crews plus water bombers used yesterday then last night it was simply manpower from a lot of very brave, determined and exhausted volunteers that were used in the back burning.

“Potentially the efforts last night have saved Thornside, Widgee and Black Snake. It’s now a waiting game. If embers jump the containment line then it could flare up again.”

12 fire crews are currently on scene.