Local pubs happy to join U.G.L.Y bartender contest

'I'D DO IT AGAIN': The Empire Hotel at Gympie's U.G.L.Y Bartender, Holly Nettlefold.

THE U.G.L.Y Bartender contest is run to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation from July to September.

According to the U.G.L.Y Bartender website the name stands for Understanding - Generous - Likeable - You.

"Each year bartenders across Australia help to beat blood cancer by raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation to provide its vital accommodation service," the website said.

"From car washes to quiz nights to cocktail classes and more, U.G.L.Y. Bartenders come up with unique and innovative ways to raise funds and ramp up the fun factor in their venues."

Gypie bars are taking part in the U.G.L.Y Bartender cause, including The Empire Hotel, Billy's, and the Railway Hotel.

Clever marketing ideas to raise much needed money for charity is quickly becoming the norm, hot on the heels of successful and well recognised campaigns such as Movember and Shave for a Cure.

UGLY Bartender: The Empire Hotel in Gympie has nominated Holly Nettlefold as their U.G.L.Y Bartender to raise money for charity.

Empire Hotel bartender Holly Nettlefold said she was more than happy to be the hotel's designated U.G.L.Y Bartender.

"A lot of people comment on it, so that's a little bit weird," Miss Nettlefold said.

"They say, 'that doesn't make sense'."

The Empire Hotel has already banked $788 for the charity and looks likely to smashits goal of $1100.

Miss Nettleford, 20, said the word ugly, written in big, bold, blue letters was definitely a conversation starter.

She said it was the first time she has been part of a major charity drive and had a lot of fun while doing it.

"It's great, I really like it and I would definitely do it again," she said.

"We ran games for people in the bar, like balance the coin on the floating lemon.

"I'd do it again next year, and I'll raise the goal higher too."

There were incentives for bars too, with goals set by the U.G.L.Y Bartender organisation.

Prizes, such as bar tool kits and a holiday, were on offer.

According to the Leukaemia Foundation, blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Australia, claiming more lives than breast cancer or melanoma.

Thirty-five Australians are diagnosed every day.

Treatment is long and mostly provided in major hospitals.

For regional families, that means moving to the city so they can access life-saving blood cancer treatment.

The money raised through drives, such as the U.G.L.Y campaign, helps the foundation give those families a place to stay for as long as they need it.

Every $80 raised provides a family with one night's accommodation, relieving emotional and financial stress for them.