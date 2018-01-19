Local orchestra on the talent hunt

FOLLOWING a promising year in 2017, the newly revived Cooloola Community Orchestra is ready to make their second movement.

The call is going out for musicians with a bit of experience under their belt to come on board.

"We're looking for a small orchestra of 30 to 40 players, at the moment we've got around 20, sometimes a little bit more,” conductor Lloyd Robins said.

"We need strings, french horns and drummers - we've got a full set of timpani here but no one to play them.”

What separates the Cooloola Community Orchestra from the school ensembles around Gympie is the wide variety of experience levels and age groups that play together.

Their youngest member, Mr Robins said, was only 12years old but age was no barrier for technical proficiency.

"We're not looking for beginners, they just wouldn't be able to tackle the material that we're doing,” he said.

"We're looking for older players predominately - this is a community orchestra - but generally around grade two or three with their instruments.”

There's a vast, untapped base of musical talent in the Gympie and Cooloola regions that's waiting to be discovered, Mr Robins said, with the goal now being promotion.

"They're everywhere - half the time they don't know that the orchestra is here,” he said.

One of those musicians is flautist and violinist Emma Allen, who jumped at the chance for a musical outlet beyond Gympie's high schools.

"It's been great to see it grow and develop - I had basically left my instruments for three years,” she said.

"When this started up again it was just gold.”

For those who aren't currently in a school orchestra or being privately tutored, it's a much-needed opportunity to get together.

The hunt is on for a permanent rehearsal space,with the orchestra making use of the AustralianInstitute of Country Music on ChannonSt.

More than a rehearsal band - and a Gympie-centric one at that - there are plans to perform across the region in 2018.

For more information, including sign-up dates, search for the Cooloola Community Orchestra on Facebook.