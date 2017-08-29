24°
News

Local nurse humbled by nomination

Jacob Carson | 29th Aug 2017 4:37 PM
HUMBLE HERO: McGrath Foundation nurse Sharon Shelford was nominated by a patient for truly going above and beyond.
HUMBLE HERO: McGrath Foundation nurse Sharon Shelford was nominated by a patient for truly going above and beyond. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHARON Shelford has to admit she's embarrassed by all the attention.

The dedicated McGrath Breast Care nurse has been nominated for a QBank Everyday Heroes award, but insists she's just doing her job.

"It's incredibly flattering, and it's always wonderful to get recognition for the job you do,” she said.

"That the nomination came from a patient too; in a lot of ways it means a lot more”

Having worked for the McGrath Foundation since 2009, Sharon's work covers the entire region.

She works with and assists men and women experiencing breast cancer through all stages of the ordeal, from the often physically devastating treatment to the hard psychological reset when it's all over.

"There's often a feeling of 'what now?' that patients can experience,” she said.

"In many ways it can feel like it's the start of a new life.”

The workload can be immense, with Ms Shelford estimating there are around 80 new cases each year - with each case lasting around five years.

"The earlier on into the case there's a lot more time given, it becomes less intensive as time goes on,” she said.

"It's a lot of work, but I love what I do - and that goes a long way in making it a lot easier.”

The QBank Everday Heroes award is designed to recognise and honour public service workers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The winners will receive $1000, with a further $1000 going toward a charity of the winner's choice.

"To the woman who nominated me, I just want to say how incredibly humbled I am,” Ms Shelford said.

"That she appreciates what I've done for her to the point where she went online and nominated - it's a wonderful feeling.”

Nominations for the award close on September 1, with finalists announced on September 26.

For more information and the chance to nominate someone in the community for the award, head to qbank.com.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  community award local heroes mcgrath foundation qbank everyday heroes awards

TICKET TO BOOM: Billionaire has finger on Gympie's pulse

TICKET TO BOOM: Billionaire has finger on Gympie's pulse

A "VERY Fast Train” network could link Gympie with the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast

UPDATE: Toddler amongst injured in Glenwood crash

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 19-year-old man.

Crews are on scene and a helicopter rescue has been requested

How will council score in this year's survey?

HOW DOES IT RATE? The elected members of the Gympie Regional Council.

Random survey will take pulse of community

Parents' permanent memorial to infant daughter at Muster

MEMORIAL: Ben Willcox with Jasmyn's plaque at The Gympie Music Muster, Amamoor Creek State Forest.

Muster: A memorial for Jasmyn

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

With the next and final season at least a year away you may be wondering what you should be doing with your nights.

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

471 acres quality undulating scrub soils - 2 adjoining blocks !

Gunalda 4570

Rural 3 1 $1M

approx 20 minutes via Bruce Highway north of Gympie and one klm to local township . Block one details following 3 bedroom timber homestead in very ordinary...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,069,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

GRAZING COUNTRY

Lot 2, 2338 Bruce Highway, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land Located in a good grazing area only 20 minutes to Gympie with ... $400,000

Located in a good grazing area only 20 minutes to Gympie with local shops, schools and pub only minutes up the road from this well presented 134 acre property.

Great highset colonial homestead on 79 acres for $540000

Gunalda 4570

3 1 $540,000

Comprising 3 large bedrooms , bathroom recently renovated , wide shady verandahs water from seasonal creek plus 4 dams all clean quality pastured undulating...

GROUND FLOOR UNIT - TOP LEVEL INVESTMENT

Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 1 1 1 $185,000

Situated at the Beautiful Rainbow Beach, the gate way to Fraser Island, where quality units listed in this price bracket are fast becoming scarce as more and more...

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION !!

45 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Within walking distance to the hospital, schools and CBD this low maintenance home has honey coloured pine floors, verandahs front and rear. Open plan living in...

Great time 2 buy!

3 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000!

This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price! So, if you are looking to invest, empty nest, downsize, or upsize and looking...

GROW ANYTHING COUNTRY

872 Tagigan Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 2 $495,000

If you want to dabble in tree crops, small crops, cattle, horses, goats or sheep this magic, picturesque property will allow you to do these things and...

AFFORDABLE BLOCK IN SOUTHSIDE

47 (Lot 57) Pedersen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Ready to build on is this great 599m2 perfectly flat block. Flat ... $120,000

Ready to build on is this great 599m2 perfectly flat block. Flat blocks like this are rare especially when they are just a short drive to Southside shopping...

GRANGE ESTATE - LOT 9

Lot 9 McIntosh Crk Rd - Grange Estate, Mcintosh Creek 4570 ...

Residential Land Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in ... $200,000

Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in this sought-after area on the outskirts of Gympie. Grange Estate Stage 1 is Gympie's newest...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

Won't get more affordable than Cooloola Cove

STUNNING: The spectacular Carlo Sandblow forms part of the Cooloola's coastline.

'From Cairns to Pottsville you won't find anything that price'