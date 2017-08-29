Local nurse humbled by nomination

HUMBLE HERO: McGrath Foundation nurse Sharon Shelford was nominated by a patient for truly going above and beyond.

SHARON Shelford has to admit she's embarrassed by all the attention.

The dedicated McGrath Breast Care nurse has been nominated for a QBank Everyday Heroes award, but insists she's just doing her job.

"It's incredibly flattering, and it's always wonderful to get recognition for the job you do,” she said.

"That the nomination came from a patient too; in a lot of ways it means a lot more”

Having worked for the McGrath Foundation since 2009, Sharon's work covers the entire region.

She works with and assists men and women experiencing breast cancer through all stages of the ordeal, from the often physically devastating treatment to the hard psychological reset when it's all over.

"There's often a feeling of 'what now?' that patients can experience,” she said.

"In many ways it can feel like it's the start of a new life.”

The workload can be immense, with Ms Shelford estimating there are around 80 new cases each year - with each case lasting around five years.

"The earlier on into the case there's a lot more time given, it becomes less intensive as time goes on,” she said.

"It's a lot of work, but I love what I do - and that goes a long way in making it a lot easier.”

The QBank Everday Heroes award is designed to recognise and honour public service workers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The winners will receive $1000, with a further $1000 going toward a charity of the winner's choice.

"To the woman who nominated me, I just want to say how incredibly humbled I am,” Ms Shelford said.

"That she appreciates what I've done for her to the point where she went online and nominated - it's a wonderful feeling.”

Nominations for the award close on September 1, with finalists announced on September 26.

For more information and the chance to nominate someone in the community for the award, head to qbank.com.au