Local news lives here for the Gympie region

The Gympie Times news team is passionate about delivering the news and telling the stories of and to the people of the Gympie region.

The Gympie Times news team is passionate about delivering the news and telling the stories of and to the people of the Gympie region.

Welcome to your new home for local news in the Gympie region.

Bringing The Gympie Times under the umbrella of The Courier Mail will provide you with a faster, cleaner, world-class news experience.

You will have much easier access to subscriber rewards, interactive sports features like SuperCoach, True Crime Australia podcasts and more puzzles to choose from.

The new site also offers our valued subscribers a far better app experience as well as new local daily newsletters, giving you the very best of our local coverage as well as stories you need to know from across the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Coast, South Burnett and Queensland.

While you’ve always had access to plenty of network stories, the depth of content available will be much more extensive across business, entertainment, lifestyle, including great money, health and coronavirus advice.

It really will be all the news you need, in one place, with just one login.

NEWS FROM LOCALS ON THE GROUND

We know local news matters to you and that’s why it’s at the heart of what we do every day. If you just want the best of news from the Gympie region you will still find it every day at www.gympietimes.com.au.

Bookmark that and you will come to this local page on The Courier Mail.

We may have a new home but our passion for news that matters to you won’t change.

We’re locals who live here. Our team works hard to bring you the news because we love this region.

And as locals, we’re committed to helping you make the very most of your new digital experience.

A FASTER SITE BASED ON READER FEEDBACK

This site is the culmination of many months and hundreds of hours of interviews with readers across Australia.

It’s been built to load much faster with cleaner article page layouts to make reading the news more enjoyable, with a lot less clutter.

Our Gympie Times index page will provide the latest local coverage of all the things that matter: breaking news, police, courts, crime, business, development, council and community information.

You will also be able to easily find news from neighbouring regions, while Must See will include some of the top stories in Australia, updated throughout the day.

The page also features news from across Queensland, Australia and the world.

You will also find key network stories in entertainment, lifestyle, sport, business and some of the top opinion writers in the country – all on the one page.

The digital edition of The Gympie Times will continue to be found every day next to the police and courts section of our site.

The Gympie Times digital edition

If you click on that you will get a more newspaper-like ‘flipbook’ experience, taking you through the top local stories, as well as Queensland and national stories, feature pages, puzzles, the TV page and shares.

You can book that page by CLICKING HERE. You can also find The Courier Mail digital edition top left of the blue navigation bar on the top of this page. Two for the price of one!

Of course, and just to reiterate, you will get the latest information on this site, so always worth bookmarking this www.gympietimes.com.au

NAVIGATING AROUND THE PAGE

As you click around local stories you will see at the very top of the story, above the headline, there’s News>Queensland>Gympie. If you click on Gympie that will always take you back to The Gympie Times page.

Clicking on The Gympie Times logo, next to the author of the article, will also take you back to our local news landing page.

You can also see a full stream of our latest local news where it says more local news.

Local News lives in the Gympie region.

HAVE YOUR SAY ON OUR STORIES

As readers, we’re really keen to hear what you have to say about local issues, so we encourage you to share your comments on stories. To do that you just need to be logged in as a subscriber, open the story and click on ‘join the conversation’ at the end of the article to add your comment.

Or if it’s easier just email Editor Shelley Strachan at shelley.strachan@news.com.au

DO I NEED A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ EVERYTHING?

While some of our stories from across the network are free, most of local coverage will be for subscribers only. Subscriptions help us to fund our journalism, keeping locals in a job.

We also recognise some families are doing it tough right now so our current introductory offer for full digital access is $1 for the first 28 days.

That not only gives you access to The Gympie Times and full Courier Mail but also other News sites including the Herald-Sun, Sunshine Coast Daily, Fraser Coast Chronicle, SOuth Burnett Times, Toowoomba Chronicle, the crocodile-loving NT News and the award-winning Hobart Mercury, to name just a few.

The Courier Mail also had a great app which you can download from App Store on IOS devices or in Google Play on Android devices.

While our local app has been discontinued, in coming weeks you will be able to personalise your Courier Mail app to give priority to the local news.

That’s something you can already do on the mobile website by just going to couriermail.com.au on your mobile or iPad and following the links in the hamburger menu up the top right of your screen to My News.

The preferences you save on your desktop will also determine what you see on the mobile site. So follow local sections like Gympie to access local news from your My News page.

Remember, if you get lost, you’ll always find your local news at www.gympietimes.com.au