The Gympie Times’ best stories will continue to appear in the Courier Mail publication five days a week.
Local news is here to stay

The Gympie Times
17th Jun 2020 11:58 AM
DEAR readers,

We’re gearing up for a couple of the biggest weeks in our history.

As we move to where the majority of our readers are, with a fully digital model, there’s much you should know.

Yes, the The Gympie Times last print edition is next week, on June 27.

But we’re not going anywhere, and you’ll still be able to read every line we write online, and a lot of it in print too.

Shelley Strachan, Editor of The Gympie Times. Picture: Richard Dobson
Shelley Strachan, Editor of The Gympie Times. Picture: Richard Dobson

To cater for the thousands of loyal print readers we have, our sister titles, The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail will be starting regionalised pages for our region.

Our journalists’ best stories will continue to appear in their publication five days a week.

Add our region’s stories to a newspaper that carries the best of State, National, International, Finance and Sport coverage, and I’m convinced you’ll still enjoy the experience.

Online, we are also ramping things up. New content and a guarantee you’ll know everything first about our great city comes with a subscription to The Gympie Times.

And we’ll be farewelling our print title in style too.

We’ll be looking back at our best photos, best front pages, best stories and the campaigns that made a difference to where we live.

And we want you involved.

The beauty of the online model is that it can carry far more memories than a few pages of print can.

Stopping our newspaper is not the end of the story. It’s a new and exciting chapter.

We’ll be offering discounted technology, some help getting started, and for those who are computer savvy already, how’s this for a sampling deal: free digital access for 2 months.

Go to www.gympietimes.com.au/nocache/news/local-news-matters-and-heres-how-you-can-help/4030616/

We promise to continue to be your biggest and best news source.

It’s what we deliver; not how we deliver it.

Yours,

Shelley Strachan – Editor, The Gympie Times

gympie times print edition local news the courier mail the gympie times the sunday mail
Gympie Times

