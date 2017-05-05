Local midwives deliver a day of celebrations

FROM MATERNITY WITH LOVE: Midwife Corene Schwartz celebrates International Day of the Midwife with baby Zayn Allsopp.

IT IS not just the job itself Gympie midwife Corene Schwartz loves, but the people you meet while working it.

Mrs Schwartz was one of about 20 midwives who gathered at Gympie Hospital today for International Day of the Midwife 2017, a celebration of the work midwives do in hospitals and the community.

While she said the job required all day availability, she has no qualms about making such a commitment.

"For me honestly it's a miracle every single birth,” she said.

"Each one is very different, you can never quite tell what's going to happen.

"It's never boring, and always a beautiful event.”

With so many memories over the years, Mrs Schwartz said she was not sure of any particular birth which stood out - but a recent delivery of a five kilogram baby had made an impression.

"It was a really big baby and mum managed to birth it naturally without any intervention whatsoever, and that was a special one,” she said.

"She'd had a difficult first birth and this one wasn't easy either.”

Some of Gympie's midwives gathered to celebrate the day.

With all of the births she had been involved with, though, she said Gympie's midwives never took their patients for granted.

"You're not just a number when you're here.”

As part of the days festivities, Gympie Hospital's midwives took a moment to enjoy a cake.

International Day of the Midwife is celebrated on May 5 every year.

Its objective is to highlight the key role midwives play in the health of mothers and their children.

"Over 340,000 women and almost three million infants around the world die each year as a result of preventable pregnancy and childbirth complications,” said Australian College of Midwives president Caroline Homer.

"Most of these deaths would be prevented if there were enough qualified and adequately resourced midwives.”

The World Health Organisation, UN agencies and other international agencies have identified that midwives are the key to achieving reductions in maternal and new-born deaths and disabilities globally.

ACM CEO Ann Kinnear said there was substantial evidence of the impact midwives had on patient welfare.

"Research in Australia shows that women who receive maternity care provided by midwives, especially in continuity models, are more likely to have normal birth, less likely to have caesarean section or need pain relief in labour, and have a more positive experience of labour and birth,” she said.

"There is also a reduced chance of giving birth early, and babies are less likely to need to be admitted to a special or neonatal care unit.”