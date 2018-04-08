Local gym joins community homelessness cause

Snap Fitness Gympie are the latest business to join the local Community Action group in their homelessness cause, holding a fundraiser at their Cross St gym on Thursday.

The gym is just one of the businesses to answer the bell in campaigning for region-wide awareness on the issue, which has recently worsened in Gympie according to ABS statistics.

The fundraiser included a sausage sizzle and a spinning wheel with various prizes such as gym memberships, water bottles and merchandise on offer.

RELATED: ABS reveals big rise in Gympie homeless population

Proceeds were going directly to Community Action, which works to provide local homeless populations with community housing, support services, accommodation, and financial counselling for different demographics.

Gym Manager Kellie Briggs said Snap Fitness wanted to get involved to "give back to the community”.

"We're taking on a lot of volunteer work to do our bit for those in need,” Ms Briggs said.

Community Action Gympie manager Michelle Hine says local business support is "wonderful”. Renee Albrecht

Community Action Gympie Manager Michelle Hine said it was "wonderful” that businesses like Snap were lending a hand ahead of the annual sleepout, set to take place in August.

"It's part of it being a community response, not just our responsibility,” Ms Hine said.

"It's getting the community from all aspects to understand that there's this problem and to contribute towards it.

"That's what we've tried to promote the whole time with the sleepout, trying to get a community response, so it's great to have businesses involved.

"The Royal Hotel has always been good, My Yoga studio in Mary St often do fundraisers and have tins.

"Quite a lot of businesses around town support us all year round, and it's just so helpful.”

Community Action will link up with Gympie State High School Head of Year 10 Joanne Chambers and a group of student leaders to develop the theme for this year's sleepout, revolving around "Random Acts of Kindness”.

Helping the homeless isn't the only community pursuit for Snap Fitness, with the gym set to run the Pomona Mountain Challenge for mental health awareness in May.

Contact Snap Fitness Gympie on 0428039099 for more information.