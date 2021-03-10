Menu
A fire ban has been announced for the Gympie region until at least next week. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
Local fire ban announced for Gympie region until next week

JOSH PRESTON
10th Mar 2021 9:17 AM
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has announced a local fire ban for north coast residents, including the Gympie region, until next week.

The ban took effect at 7.50am this morning and covers residents in the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Gympie Regional Council areas.

The ban was expected to remain in place until 11.50pm next Tuesday night.

“Under this local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled,” a QFES statement said this morning.

“QFES encourages people to use extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.”

For exemptions and more information, visit: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

gympie fire ban gympie fires gympie news gympie region local fire ban
