Local event to tackle indigenous health gap

HEALTH CHECK: This year's Well Person's Health Day will be held at Jones Hill State School on Saturday.

THE ongoing health and well-being of Gympie's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children will be at the forefront of the Well Person's Health Check Day this weekend.

Taking place at Jones Hill State School on Saturday, the event will feature fun and activities for the whole family, while also highlighting the wide gap that separates the community from non-indigenous Australians.

The statistics are troubling, with disturbingly high instances of infant deaths, poor nutrition and a greater prevalence of mental illness.

"One of Australia's greatest challenges is the elimination of the gap between the developmental outcomes of indigenous and non-indigenous children,” North Coast Aboriginal Corporation (NCACCH) for Community Health spokesman Tom Cleary said.

"Child development is a determinant of health and well-being across a lifespan.”

In addition to children's rides, a free healthy lunch and entertainment (including dance groups and performances from local musicians), the day will also see community members receive important information about their health.

Access to general health checks, free influenza immunisation and consultations will be offered on the day.

There will also be mental health services, women's health clinics and dental check-ups available as well.

The day runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday, free access to the event from Tin Can Bay, Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Coorooy and the Sunshine Coast is available, but community members have been asked to contact NCACCH to secure a spot on the bus.