Local drug drivers named

DRUG TESTS: Six drivers caught in Gympie region with drug residue in their saliva have appeared in court.

DRUG TESTS: Six drivers caught in Gympie region with drug residue in their saliva have appeared in court. Rob Williams

SIX drug drivers have pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to charges involving the presence of drug residues in their saliva.

All pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges against them.

Lincoln Donald Jeffery, 32, of no fixed address, was given a two-month suspended jail sentence for driving unlicensed, obstructing police, drug driving, unlicensed driving and committing a public nuisance on February 19 last year.

Jan Elaine Holt, 54, of Gympie was fined $250 and disqualified for one month for driving at Imbil on November 29 with amphetamine and THC in her saliva.

Michael David farmer, 26 of Kawana, received a similar penalty for for driving with THC in his saliva at Imbil on November 29.

Peter Ryan Jenkins, 23 of Glenwood, was similarly punished, but with a work licence for drug driving in Harvey Siding Rd, Curra on September 30.

That was also the punishment for Kingsley Douglas Martin, who had no conviction recorded for drug driving at Amamoor on October 17.

Lane James Mitchell, 21, of Monkland was fined $100 but disqualified for three months, with no conviction recorded for driving in Gympie with ecstasy and THC in his saliva on November 3.