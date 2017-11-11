Menu
Local Cricket: Gympie Gold XI to aim for off stump

PLAYING SQUARE: Gympie Gold's Danny Shepperson.
PLAYING SQUARE: Gympie Gold's Danny Shepperson. Leeroy Todd
Rowan Schindler
by

CRICKET is in full swing this weekend with fields full of players both young and old.

In the region's premier competition, The Gympie Gold XI enter the final day of their day-two clash with Maroochydore at Albert Park.

The Gympie Gold posted a healthy first innings score of 265 and have Maroochydore at 3/68.

Captain Lewis Waugh, who came in at number three for his side, posted the first innings top score of 63 and said his side would look to knock over the Sunshine Coast batsmen early on today.

"It's going to be crucial to take early wickets and hold onto our catches," Waugh said.

"If we don't succeed with early wickets our bowlers will have to be patient and bowl outside off stump and make them chase runs and, hopefully, force errors."

In Gympie A-Grade, a strong Western Gympie were defeated by Colts last weekend and head into their 1pm away game today against a Kingaroy team chasing their first win.

LOOKING FOR A WIN: Gympie Gold XI Captain Lewis Waugh leaves one through to the keeper.
LOOKING FOR A WIN: Gympie Gold XI Captain Lewis Waugh leaves one through to the keeper. Leeroy Todd

Colts are at home and will butt heads with a Murgon side high on confidence after their good early season form and fresh off a convincing win over Harlequins.

Harlequins, meanwhile, will try and bounce back away against Valleys, who have a win and a loss to their name so far.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn said the early season results have proven the worth of the two new sides in the competition, Murgon and Kingaroy.

"Murgon have certainly started the season off well and at this early stage of the season may well be the team to beat," he said.

"Murgon have a strong batting side with Jason Webber, Ash Sippell and Graham Brown leading their batting.

"Jason Webber has an interesting background having played 52 first grade games for the Balmain Tigers in the Australian Rugby League between 1997 and 1999 and 29 games for English club Salford.

"Ash Sippell played a number of seasons for the Gympie Gold side and brings plenty of experience to the Murgon side."

Topics:  cricket gympie gympie cricket association gympie gold xi local cricket sport

Gympie Times

