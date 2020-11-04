Local councillor gives it a go at Cooloola Coast Bowls Club

Cooloola Coast Bowls Club Results for week ending November 1, 2020

THE club had a very noisy seven days both on and off the green this week. We had massive thunderstorms on Tuesday which threatened to keep our bowlers from returning home, to wondrous laughter on Saturday at our Come and Try Day.

The weather did not disrupt any of our bowling but it did disrupt the concentration at times while playing. However everyone still enjoyed their days of bowls.

Saturday saw an invasion of enthusiastic beginners descend upon us in numbers to take advantage of our Open Day and try their hand at bowling.

The response we received was amazing and the club would like to thank all those who attended for making the day so enjoyable for our members to be able to showcase our game to those who have not tried anything like this before. Everyone who attended not only enjoyed themselves but admitted that they did not realise what the club was like or what we were able to offer to them.

People of all ages enjoyed themselves at the Cooloola Coast Bowls Club Open Day.

So for the club it was very gratifying to be able to share what we have every week to those who have not experienced bowling or our club. We gained a few new members as well as a lot of interest from those wishing to return socially. But we were most pleased to hear all the laughter and gaiety that our visitors produced while trying to master the art of bowling and although everyone wanted to beat their friends they also had a lot of encouragement for each other as well which was pleasing to see. All in all it was a great day for the club as it gave us pleasure seeing everyone enjoy themselves and giving us a chance to showcase our club.

The results this week are:

Tuesday, October 27, Nominated Jackpot Pairs

It rumbled all day culminating in an explosive afternoon and that included the bowling as well as the weather. The winners of the second game were Ron Gageler and Allan Wegner. The winners on the day were with an impressive score were John Prowle and Jeff Mulhall. The Jackpot was not won so is growing weekly.

Thursday, October 29, Social Mixed Bowls

Another good turnout saw some competitive bowling mixed with a little fun. The winners on the day were Robyn Kelly Peter Ross and Sue Ramsay which was determined by the wheel of one for each end plus margin.

We also held the finals of the Men’s Consistency with two rounds being played. The winners of the semi-finals were Allan Wegner and Cal Baumanis. The final was close affair but Cal ran out the winner. Well done to all who played.

Saturday, October 31, Scroungers and Come and Try Day

Dave Livick once again won the scroungers but the winner today was our club with such a resounding success of our free day of tryoutbowls. Well done to all who participated and all who offered their time to assist the new bowlers of tomorrow.

Cooloola Coast Jess Milne, in the red, showing some style at the bowls club Open Day.

Sunday, November 1, Mixed Social Bowls.

A well attended and very hot day saw a few wilting but not the bowls. It was well played with purpose probably spurred on by the enthusiasm of the day before.

The winners today were Barry Pollitt, Gaye Franks and Stefan Williams.

The club would like to thank all those who gave up their time to make our Come and Try Day so successful.

It is very rewarding to get a positive reaction out of a lot of effort put in.

Well done to all who attended and the club hopes you all have enough enthusiasm to once again try your hand at our great sport. Barefoot Bowls every Saturday is a great place to continue to enjoy bowls and the club.

Gary Holyoak