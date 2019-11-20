Menu
Mark Dunlop, Director of 'Hope is Alive'. Source: Suncoast Church
Community

Local church announces that this Christmas: Hope is Alive

James Allen
by
20th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
IT'S the holiday that can bring mixed emotions, for some, excitement and others grief. However, one community is certain that this Christmas, Hope is Alive.

Suncoast Church announced it's annual Christmas production that aims to bring families and communities together for a weekend of fun and entertainment.

The Sunshine Coast church is expecting 4000 people to enjoy the evening with pre-production entertainment with food, activities and an appearance of a certain sleigh-riding celebrity.

 

Suncoast church congregation
Suncoast Church Lead Pastor, Jonathan Gullo says, "We believe Christmas reminds us of what's most important in life, and we love putting on these productions for the community to come together and enjoy- often reminding us of what is most important in life."

 

Suncoast Church has announced it's annual christmas show
The production tells the story of Billy and Bligh Dunhine two brothers returning home from the Second World War for Christmas.

The story tells of their journey home and the characters they meet along the way- from dancers to quirky professors.

Show Director, Mark Dunlop says, "This year's show experience will be unique, as we tell a story as old as time - no matter who you are, hope is alive and is something we can all experience.  We look forward to welcoming everyone to this Christmas production."  

Friday, 13 December 2019  
5:30pm Christmas Market    |    7:00pm Hope is Alive Show

Saturday, 14 December 2019     
5:30pm Christmas Market    |    7:00pm Hope is Alive Show

Sunday, 15 December 2019 
10:00am Christmas Market  |  11:00am Hope is Alive Show
5:30pm Christmas Market    |    7:00pm Hope is Alive Show

Location: Suncoast Church, Cnr Kiel Mountain & Schubert Roads, Woombye

 

Suncoast church has announced it's annual christmas production
christianity christmas events church suncoast suncoast christian college suncoast church

