Local businesses start to close their doors

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Gympie but there are unconfirmed reports of several more. Queensland Health has been asked to clarify.

IF YOU are feeling anxious, sad and overwhelmed right now you are not alone.

The PM has come down heavy in his latest round of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Pubs, clubs, churches, cinemas and indoor sports venues are closed. Cafes and restaurants are takeaway only. The library has shut.

There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Gympie, with Qld Health refusing to provide any clarity on the unconfirmed reports of up to another three or four or more locals having tested positive.

Surely it is in everyone’s best interests to be aware of the full situation.

The PM’s lament that people are not taking social distancing seriously might be fixed if people knew exactly how many people have tested positive in their community - not just their health district, which for Gympie includes all of the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie will be lucky to have a cafe still open at the rate the closures have been announced since last night.

Emilias, Temptations at Tin Can Bay and Kingston House were pretty much first off the bat last night and this morning; many others were holding critical staff meetings today.

Those who stay open will need our full support.

As you read this, The Gympie Times is preparing for the first time in history, to produce the entire newspaper and run the website from laptops at kitchen benches, in home offices and garages around the region tomorrow.

Our Nash St offices will be closed as we test our capabilities in this brave new world of social isolation, in the full expectation that the call will come at some stage for everyone who can, to work from home.

Our schools are still open but for how long? Anxious and overworked teachers are threatening to strike unless schools are closed as of Wednesday.

I dread to think what this means for families where both parents work and the children are too young to be home alone. In the middle of all this, try to remember that while things are tough, they are still better than in so many parts of the world.

Check on your elderly neighbours and if someone needs help, step up.

We’re all in this together.