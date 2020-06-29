Local business celebrates a decade by giving back

WHEN he clocks over exactly 10 years on the job detailing cars across the Sunshine Coast, Joe Nucifora will celebrate the milestone with a gift for someone else.

His family business Clean Getaway will donate 10% of all July sales to local charity Driven, to help families of children with chronic illness.

At 19 years old, Mr Nucifora started with just a trailer and his own Commodore July 1, 2010. Since then Clean Getaway has opened its own workshop and multiple mobile services.

"We want to celebrate this milestone with our community that has helped us get to where we are now. We feel very blessed to be able to stand proud after 10 years in the business delivering quality detailing and protection services for all makes and models using quality Aussie products that are brilliant for cars and safe for the environment," he said.

He says that it's the community that trust him with their cars, from family carriers to hot rods, that means he can give back to the community.

"Our clients, our partners and our community are all part of this journey we've been on and we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us and entrusting us with their beloved vehicles from work cars to muscle cars and some rare exotics," he said.

Founder of Driven by KM Angela Mansey, says she began the organisation after experiencing first-hand the lack of financial support for children fighting against the odds.

She says that Driven is there to relieve the burden for families, from groceries to travel, so they can prioritise time with their family.

"We hope that even if we are able to assist in a small way to relieve some burden of responsibility, whether it be by supplying groceries, travel costs to specialist appointments, cleaners to keep up with the household chores, helping with siblings school fees or assisting in paying for car repairs, it will give the family some relief both financially and time wise so that they can devote their precious time to their family," she said.

To support the fundraising efforts, book in any detailing or protection service with Clean Getaway Car Detailing during the month of July.