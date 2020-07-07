Local boy Keeffe stands tall for Giants in AFL return

Lachie Keeffe was all smiles with teammate Heath Shaw after GWS beat Hawthorn in the former's return game on Sunday night.

Lachie Keeffe was all smiles with teammate Heath Shaw after GWS beat Hawthorn in the former's return game on Sunday night.

AFL: Playing a winning role was a tall order for Gympie’s AFL star Lachlan Keeffe, but the key defender passed with flying colours in his return to the GWS Giants’ best 22 at the weekend.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 05: Lachlan Keeffe of the Giants marks during the round 5 AFL match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the Hawthorn Hawks at GIANTS Stadium on July 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

READ MORE

The 30-year-old recorded 13 disposals, 7 marks and 5 spoils as a pillar for the Giant defence in their 13.5 (89) to 7.7 (49) win over Hawthorn at GIANTS stadium on Sunday night.

It was Keefe’s first chance to impress coach Leon Cameron since he missed a Grand Final guernsey in his side’s loss to premiers Richmond last September.

“It’s good to be back, good win for the boys,” Keeffe told teammate Heath Shaw in the GWS change rooms post-match.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 05: Lachlan Keeffe of the Giants marks during the round 5 AFL match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the Hawthorn Hawks at GIANTS Stadium on July 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The win was the Giants’ second in a row, taking them to 3-2 on the season and moving them into the top eight.

Keeffe would be unlucky to miss this Sunday’s Rouind 6 clash with Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, which would give him an even 60 career games at top level.

Cameron this afternoon confirmed that fellow key defender Sam Taylor will be sidelined indefinitely with a back injury, which morphed into an infection in his joints.