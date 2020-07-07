Local boy Keeffe stands tall for Giants in AFL return
AFL: Playing a winning role was a tall order for Gympie’s AFL star Lachlan Keeffe, but the key defender passed with flying colours in his return to the GWS Giants’ best 22 at the weekend.
The 30-year-old recorded 13 disposals, 7 marks and 5 spoils as a pillar for the Giant defence in their 13.5 (89) to 7.7 (49) win over Hawthorn at GIANTS stadium on Sunday night.
It was Keefe’s first chance to impress coach Leon Cameron since he missed a Grand Final guernsey in his side’s loss to premiers Richmond last September.
“It’s good to be back, good win for the boys,” Keeffe told teammate Heath Shaw in the GWS change rooms post-match.
The win was the Giants’ second in a row, taking them to 3-2 on the season and moving them into the top eight.
Keeffe would be unlucky to miss this Sunday’s Rouind 6 clash with Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, which would give him an even 60 career games at top level.
Cameron this afternoon confirmed that fellow key defender Sam Taylor will be sidelined indefinitely with a back injury, which morphed into an infection in his joints.