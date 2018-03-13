Local blokes ready to help farmers succeed

HERE TO HELP: Norco Rural Gympie owner Mark Nugent (left) will work with Garry Newport to deliver top-notch service to regional farmers.

HERE TO HELP: Norco Rural Gympie owner Mark Nugent (left) will work with Garry Newport to deliver top-notch service to regional farmers. Josh Preston

GYMPIE farmers are set to reap the benefits of a brand new locally owned business on Station Rd.

Lifelong Gympie region resident Mark Nugent opened Norco Rural Gympie last Monday, adding another option for customers across the region looking for all things farm supplies and on-farm consultations.

Mr Nugent, who will be joined by friend and sales manager Garry Newport in the daily operations of the store, said the pair's ambition will be to serve the community they are so familiar with.

"I grew up on a dairy farm in Bells Bridge, and I did a very long 10-year apprenticeship there too,” Mr Nugent said with a laugh.

"I went to school here, I've had two kids here who are both at uni now, and I've been working locally in the rural supply industry for about 25 years.

"The organisation is very close to farmers, it's farmer owned and farmer based, and I saw that coming from a farming background myself.

"We've seen an opportunity here with Norco.

"This site has been vacant for a while, so we decided to open here.

"We're local suppliers, so we're focused on building relationships with locals.

"Garry and I are very customer focused, we want so supply customers with whatever they need and build a good, solid business.

"That's our ambition.”

Mr Newport, a local farming and rural supply veteran in his own right, said the pair would endeavour to provide satisfactory recommendations to farmers wherever needed in addition to supplying them with all their animal food and health product needs.

"We offer on-farm services if anybody needs anything,” Mr Newport said.

"We've got delivery options for all products, on-farm recommendations and consulting with farmers as well.

"We give people information on new products, and consult with them on what they want or what they need.

"If we don't know we find out and get back to them.

"We're pretty experienced in a broad spectrum of it.”

Mr Nugent added that growth is a collective goal for the pair as they begin their new era.

"We want to increase the level of service we can supply,” he said.

"Whatever the market requires, we want to be able to react to that, and invest into that.

"We want to grow as a business, and employ more people, and grow our business with the Norco business.

"We're here to help our customers.”