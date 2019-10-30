‘Load your s--- properly kids’: Hwy crash caught on dashcam

SHOCKING dashcam footage shows the moment a ute towing a campervan loses control and rolls off the Bruce Highway at Tanawha.

The footage, shared to popular Facebook page Dash Cam Owners Australia, shows a Toyota Hilux spinning out of control, crashing over the guard rail and rolling before landing in the embankment.

Paramedics were called to the crash about 10.20am on Monday and assessed the driver of the ute at the scene, who was uninjured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Dashcam footage shows the moment a ute carrying a campervan rolls on the Bruce Highway. Photo: Dash Cam Owners Australia

The crash caused major delays heading south throughout the morning.

The dashcam footage sparked a wave of criticism online, with many saying the ute was towing too much weight.

"Another vanner (not) knowing they have too much packed in the rear behind the axle of the van," Matt Stokes wrote.

"Load your s--- properly kids … even an overloaded (U-haul) towed behind a Fairlane can be swung about without speed wobbles," Thomas Dalton Lum wrote.

"People should be trained, and have to be licensed to tow a trailer … It's a different licence for trucks, why not cars," Rob Brauer wrote.