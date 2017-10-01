26°
LNP to renew category H licences for Gympie farmers

Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander and MP Tony Perrett in Gympie yesterday.
Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander and MP Tony Perrett in Gympie yesterday. Tom Daunt

ALL EXISTING category H gun licences for Gympie farmers and graziers will be renewed under a future LNP State Government.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander announced the gun policy in Gympie yesterday, saying the LNP had committed to renew all existing category H gun licences for farmers and graziers if it is elected to Government at the upcoming state election.

"We will also ensure that all new applicants for category H licences wre assessed fairly and in a timely manner,” Mr Perrett said.

"This is about the LNP giving farmers a fair go instead of treating them like criminals.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor have treated law-abiding farmers worse than criminal gang members.

"As a weapon licence holder, gun owner and primary producers I will fight to protect primary producers and the firearm community's rights against the continual attacks from Labor.

"The government continually panders to unproductive zealots who use emotional grandstanding to demonise gun owners and users and want to close down any activity in regional and rural Queensland.

"This commitment is part of our New Deal to build a better future for regional Queensland, because we understand the challenges in our local community.

"This is about listening and understanding the concerns of farmers who need hand guns for the safe management of their farms and properties.”

Mr Perrett said that under the LNP's Fairer Gun Laws policy, primary producers who hole a Category H licence (hand gun) would have their licence renewed while ever they met the "fit and proper person test” - as per the existing law.

"All new applicants will be treated fairly and have their applications assess in a timely fashion - ending the lengthy delays and uncertainty for farmers... " Mr Perrett said.

gun licensing gympie politics state election tim mander tony perrett

Gympie Times
