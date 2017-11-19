Menu
News

LNP promises $500k to help light the night

BRIGHT SMILES: John and David Warren, Graham Engeman and Tony Perrett at the Showgrounds.
BRIGHT SMILES: John and David Warren, Graham Engeman and Tony Perrett at the Showgrounds. Renee Albrecht
scott kovacevic
by

BRIGHT nights could be on the cards at the Gympie Showgrounds following an LNP election commitment of $500,000 to upgrade lighting at Adrian McClintock Park.

LNP candidate Tony Perrett said if the party is elected, the commitment would improve not only the show experience, but open up new opportunities.

"The funding will not only help deliver new lights for the main arena so that it can hold night time events but also opens up endless opportunities for future entertainment and events at the showgrounds,” Mr Perrett said.

"We have a marvellous multi-purpose facility and I hope that this commitment will energise users, the Show Society and the GRC to envisage and develop great possibilities for the grounds.”

Mr Perrett said the Gympie Show was a centrepiece of the region, and as an avid showgoer himself he understood the need to provide as much support as possible.

"The upgraded lights will enhance the experience of the Gympie Show making it easier to attract entertainers and performances in the arena,” he said.

"The condition of the current lights means that community groups and organisations have been limited in the type and number of evening events they can hold because the lights do not meet safety and events standards and criteria for both competitors and the public.

"This commitment is part of the LNP's plan to provide liveable communities and demonstrates its support and confidence in our region.”

Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman welcomed the promise if the party is elected, and "could not underestimate” the impact it would have on the site.

"These lights hark back to the 1950's and desperately need replacing,” he said.

"The Show Society has been seeking grants as well as bank loans and Gympie Regional Council support to replace them but it is a massive financial burden to our not-for-profit community organisation.

"As president of the Show Society on behalf of our members, this announcement by Tony Perrett is most welcome.”

Topics:  election promise gympie election gympie showgrounds gympie show society lnp

Gympie Times
