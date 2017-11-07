News

LNP promises $10m for major Gympie bridge upgrade

Water over the bridge at Coondoo Creek is a regular occurrence.
by Shelley Strachan

COONDOO Creek Bridge on the Tin Can Bay Rd will get a $10 million upgrade if a Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government is elected on November 25.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Infrastructure Minister Deb Frecklington will be in the Gympie region today to officially announce the election promise which will address an issue that has plagued the region's eastern population for years during floods and wet weather.

She said on the eve of her visit yesterday the $10 million project formed part of the LNP's comprehensive $80 million Better Bridges Program.

"This crossing is also prone to flooding during extreme weather events, making it impassable for days at a time," Ms Frecklington said.

 

Work being carried out on the Coondoo Bridge.
"The community has been extremely vocal in raising concerns about the safety on the Coondoo Creek Bridge and the LNP has listened."

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said the LNP's Buy Local policy would ensure local contractors and businesses which wanted to submit a tender to construct this project could do so with the confidence they were competing on a level playing field.

"Labor has failed to support Queensland small businesses, with countless examples of government contracts being awarded to interstate and overseas companies," Mr Perrett said.

 

Water over the bridge at Coondoo Creek on the Tin Can Bay Rd.
"Our comprehensive Buy Local policy would apply to our Better Bridges Program and we make no apologies for putting local businesses, contractors and jobs first.

"Labor has neglected our regions for far too long, taking Regional Queenslanders for granted."

