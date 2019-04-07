Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP official Angie Bell and Steven Ciobo.
LNP official Angie Bell and Steven Ciobo.
Politics

LNP preselects woman to replace Steve Ciobo

by Greg Stolz
7th Apr 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP, which has come under fire over a lack of female MPs in its ranks, has chosen a woman to replace departed Morrison Government Minister Steve Ciobo in his blue-ribbon Gold Coast seat.

LNP official Angie Bell defeated Ciobo staffer Karly Abbott by two votes in a hard-fought preselection battle for the northern Gold Coast seat of Moncrieff.

The preselection was held as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepares to call a federal election as early as tomorrow.

Mr Ciobo, a former Tourism, Trade and Defence Industry Minister, resigned last month after 17 years in parliament.

The LNP has easily held Moncrieff since it was created in 1984. Before Mr Ciobo, the seat was held by another woman, Kathy Sullivan.

Ms Bell, a marketing expert, beat eight other candidates including favourite Ms Abbott, senior Gold Coast City councillor Cameron Caldwell and high-profile war veteran Garth Callender.

More Stories

Show More
coalition federal election 2019 libspill lnp preselection

Top Stories

    VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    premium_icon VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    Politics THE Palaszczuk Government is cracking down on animal rights “zealots” caught invading farms, warning them they face heavy penalties for their actions.

    • 7th Apr 2019 10:32 AM
    Gympie, the town that got lost in the mail

    premium_icon Gympie, the town that got lost in the mail

    News How a town called Nashville became the Gympie city and region

    GALLERY: 38 glamorous photos from the race day

    premium_icon GALLERY: 38 glamorous photos from the race day

    News Here's a look at 38 of our best photos from the event.