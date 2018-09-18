Menu
Graeme Mickelberg, father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg.
LNP powerbroker faces court over crash that killed dad

Chloe Lyons
18th Sep 2018 9:49 AM
THE father of a Coast MP facing charges related to the driving death of 44-year-old Brisbane man Jamie Bird has appeared in court for the first time.

Graeme Mickelberg, father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg, appeared in Noosa Magistrates Court this morning on one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Jamie Bird was killed in a car crash on Eumundi-Noosa Rd.
Mr Bird was driving to Noosa with his 13-year-old son for a holiday when they were involved in a crash with Graeme Mickelberg's red Toyota Prado on Eumundi-Noosa Rd.

Mr Bird's wife and his other children were in a separate car ahead of them.

He died at the scene and his son was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The scene of the fatal crash.
Lawyer Anna Smith represented Mr Mickelberg for a mention of the case and told the court she needed to cross examine "a couple" of civilian witnesses.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist adjourned the matter to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 30 and ordered a full brief of evidence be prepared.

