Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP pledges to halve cost of driver's licences for seniors

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday.
Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday. Mike Richards GLA240717SLNP

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has pledged to halve the cost of renewing a driver's licence for Queenslanders with a Seniors Card.

"Currently, holders of a Queensland Seniors Card are not eligible for any concessions on driver's licence fees," he said.

"Our discount will see driver's licence fees range from $36 to $82 as opposed to the existing fees under Annastacia Palaszczuk which could cost up to $165.

"Combined with our commitment to freeze family car registration fees in the next term of government, Queensland seniors will be much better off under the LNP. The cost of living keeps rising and Labor has no plan to offer Queenslanders any relief."

LNP Shadow Seniors Minister Ros Bates said the LNP would also make off-peak bus and rail travel free for senior go-card holders.

 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  driver's licence fcelection fraser coast hervey bay lnp maryborough qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Gympie tourism 'needs more horsepower'

Gympie tourism 'needs more horsepower'

'Build it and they will come' as Gympie jumps on the horse-drawn tourism wagon

Fast moving sport has shot at progress

FAST SHOOTING: Gympie Clay Target Association secretary Greg Nuske (second from left) and president Bruce Pearce were glad to welcome Tony and Michele Perrett to the club headquarters to open new facilities and have a shot or two.

New facilities elevate Gympie clay shooters in national competition

Gympie property sells for millions as investors eye Qld

Michael Baker outside of the Shell service station on River Rd.

Big moves on the way as interstate investors eye Qld

Who will win political tug-of-war for yellow army vote?

The LNP and One Nation are pulling RFBAQ volunteers in two directions as they fight for the support of the yellow army.

36,000 firefighters seek political clarity on their future

Local Partners