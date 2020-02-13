LNP in firing line over $1.65 million Gympie contract

Former minister John McVeigh's brother indirectly benefited from the multi-million dollar Nolan Meats expansion, it has been reported in The Guardian today.

Former minister John McVeigh's brother indirectly benefited from the multi-million dollar Nolan Meats expansion, it has been reported in The Guardian today.

THE Guardian has again gone after the LNP over the $5.5 million regional jobs grant to party donor and major Gympie employer Nolan Meats, this time revealing that a consultancy engaged to help build the expansion belonged to former Coalition minister John McVeigh's brother.

Nolan Meats, East Deep Creek, is Gympies largest private employer

McVeigh Consultancy, of which Michael McVeigh is managing director, won a $1.65 million contract in early 2018 to help bring the abattoir expansion to life, The Guardian reports today.

"A spokeswoman for then minister for regional development, John McVeigh, said he 'did not have any involvement in the ministerial panel decision about Nolan (Meats)'," it reports.

"Guardian Australia understands this is because John McVeigh excused himself, citing a separate potential conflict of interest due to Nolan Meats sitting on a beef industry advisory council when he was Queensland agriculture minister.

Groom MP John McVeigh addresses media during a tour of the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at TAFE Queensland South West, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"McVeigh Consultants was engaged to provide architecture and structural engineering to help extend the Nolan Meats boning room with an additional 2000sqm of floor area.

"Tony Nolan, a director of Nolan Meats, said that the $5.5m grant 'did not pay for McVeigh Consultants', before conceding 'a percentage of it did' and clarifying the grant was 'a proportion of the total cost of the project'."

The Guardian reports that in November 2017, Nolan Meats made a $3000 donation to the LNP.

"Nolan ruled out any quid pro quo for the federal grant and said it was 'grasping at straws' to suggest a connection between the grant to Nolan Meats and the McVeigh Consultants contract on the basis John and Michael McVeigh were brothers," it said.

Terry, Tony and Michael Nolan at the Gympie Nolan Meats Muster Cup Race Day.

"The auditor general said the ministerial panel which decided Wide Bay Burnett projects was chaired by John McVeigh and included the then small business minister, Michael McCormack, the then assistant minister to the prime minister, James McGrath, and the then minister for regional communications, Bridget McKenzie."

Nolan Meats was one of five projects in the Wide Bay Burnett region selected for the $200m regional jobs and investment program.

According to a scathing auditor general report, in the Wide Bay Burnett region "none of the eight highest applications ranked and scored the highest were awarded funding".

Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien cuts the ribbon to open the Nolan Meats state of the art processing plant.

Mr O'Brien has defended the grant as "precisely the type of project that the jobs package was designed to support".

"Everyone in Gympie knows that the primary purpose of Nolan Meats is meat processing," he said.

"The internal training provided exclusively to their staff develops skills, providing them with long-term career opportunities."

O'Brien said ministers were "there to listen to the advice of their departments but they also have to make decisions".

"In this case, ministers have made the right decision that will benefit hundreds of families in Gympie," he said.