LNP gives $10k boost to Gympie's land carers

SEEDS OF GROWTH: Llew O'Brien (left) and David Littleproud (right) with Gympie and District Landcare's Ernie Rider and Antoinette Augustinus during a visit to the region to discuss the future of agriculture ahead of the election. Scott Kovacevic

SEEDS of future growth have been planted with Gympie region Landcare groups thanks to $10,000 in funding from the LNP Government.

Gympie, Tiaro and Noosa District Landcares (including Pomona) were the big winners from the grants, which were awarded as part of a $20 million volunteer funding program.

Gympie Landcare was given $2271 for a refrigerator and a tablet to assist with stock inventory and seed collection.

Another $3100 was granted to Tiaro and District Landcare, and $4858 went to support Noosa and District Landcare including Pomona.

Visiting Maranoa candidate and former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the funding was part of the LNP's commitment to agriculture, which was being boosted with this year's budget thanks to a $30 million biodiversity stewardship pilot program.

This would reward not only growing trees, but repairing gullies and creating nature strips.

"We're going to reward farmers for the stewardship of their land, not hit them with a big stick and lock up the potential of agriculture which is what Bill Shorten is trying to do (with their tree clearing and vegetation laws),” he said.

Added to this scheme was a $4 million seal of approval which will help farmers compete on the global scale.

"People want to know the provenance of their food,” Mr Littleproud said.

"If we give you the certification seal ... you will command a higher price both domestically and internationally. We have world leaders in farming and agriculture and they should be rewarded in the marketplace.

"If we don't lead the world on this, we'll get left behind.”