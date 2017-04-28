LNP 'betrayed country people': Katter's dairy crisis blast

"I'M NOT here to be nice,” Bob Katter said while visiting Gympie on Thursday.

"The LNP has betrayed country people and they will have their revenge.

"We are aiming to win the (state) Gympie electorate next election.

"Gympie has been held by the third force before and it will be again,” Mr Katter said, referring to its time with a One Nation and then Independent representative.

Mr Katter said the LNP was more interested in looking after big business than ordinary people.

"We once had about 650 dairy farmers between here and Nambour.

"There are about 40 now, maybe 60. On the Atherton Tableland we had 240, now 36.

"Deregulation took $60 million out of our economy and we had the highest suicide rate in the country.

"Most people now realise that the free market philosophy is a con and the only winners are the CEOs of major corporations.”