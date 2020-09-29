Deputy PM sticking to two-lane bypass plan

THE deputy prime minister will forge ahead with plans for a two-lane Tiaro bypass despite a bold pledge from his conservative colleagues in Queensland to build four lanes from Curra to Cairns.

Michael McCormack on Monday welcomed the state LNP's "vision and commitment" to a safer Bruce Highway after Deb Frecklington's team announced it would build four-lanes along the entire stretch, which takes in the bypass section, within the next 15 years.

There was no hint however that the announcement from the state opposition meant an end to the Federal Government's current deal with Queensland Labor to build a two-lane bypass at Tiaro.

This is despite the plan being repeatedly rebuked by Mr McCormack's federal LNP colleague and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien who is adamant only four lanes will save lives.

"We welcome the LNP's long-term vision and strong commitment to lift investment so that all Queenslanders will have a safer Bruce Highway in the future," a spokesman for Mr McCormack said.

"The Federal Liberal and Nationals have been paying for the majority of Bruce Highway upgrades since being elected in 2013.

"This started with arresting under-investment from the Rudd Government with an initial $2.6 billion increase in investment.

"Our commitment has now grown into a $10 billion package of priority works between Brisbane and Cairns.

"We also continue to look at additional projects as progress is made."

