Llew shakes off Canberra ‘bubble’

THE REAL WORLD: Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien has just completed a self-funded drought tour of regional Queensland, including helping out on a drought-hit property. It is his antidote for the Canberra “bubble”.

GYMPIE’S Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien has a way of blowing out the Canberra cobwebs, breathing the real air of regional Queensland and being in the picture, to understand drought problems first hand.

He said yesterday he had recently completed a self-funded motorcycle tour of drought-hit areas from here to North Queensland, including helping out on one drought affected property.

He said Queensland, including the west of his electorate, has had long runnning drought.

“I’m working my hardest to get better water infrastructure and more funding and services for those areas, but this drought is far reaching and is a national emergency as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

“I jumped on the Trumpy and did a 3000k solo motorcycle ride of drought effected areas in North and Central Qld, with a few days mustering and working on a property in the north.

“It’s one of the ways I stay connected and blast away any hint of Canberra-think,:" he said.

He explained that Canberra-think is “a condition where you start following the herd and become afraid to pull on a fight for the people who elected you to serve them.”

“Anyway I’m home now, ready to take the fight to Canberra on behalf of Wide Bay and make those multi-billion-dollar decisions in a better informed way...and with a bit of a sore bum.”

Mr O’Brien stressed that “nno animals were hurt or tax payer dollars spent in the course of my weeks leave.”)