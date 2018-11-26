Llew leads corruption watchdog rebellion, may cross floor

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien is threatening to vote with Labor to legislate for an anti-corruption watchdog, in a parliament shake up that could be the biggest since former PM Malcom Turnbull was forced to legislate a banking royal commission.

The possible defection is not only being labelled potentially to be the biggest threat to the Morrison government's control of Parliament since the forced banking sector legislation, but would be a key move in enabling the rare occurrence of Labor and the crossbench to be able to legislate from the opposition benches.

While Mr O'Brien has not pledged to cross the floor, he told The New Daily that he believed an integrity commission was important to restore the public's faith in the political system.

PM Scott Morrison is facing the biggest rebellion since former PM Malcom Turnbull was forced to legislate a banking royal commission. Kym Smith

"I think it's a bit of a no-brainer at the federal level," Mr O'Brien told The New Daily.

"It has the potential to serve a very important purpose and it meets community expectations.

"Much of the public have lost trust in the political system and politicians and this is certainly a step in the right direction of rebuilding that trust."

"All I will say is this is a matter I have given much consideration to and as it stands I am not ruling out supporting an appropriate bill," he said.

The Coalition MP's siding with Labor will take the vote to 75, but the Labor will be looking for the support of a second Coalition MP or independent Bob Katter to secure the absolute majority vote of 76 to bring on a parliament debate.

Mr O'Brien confirmed he would also hold talks on Monday with crossbench independent Cathy McGowan.

Parliament resumes today.