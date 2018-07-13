Menu
READY FOR THE CHALLENGE: Gympie Touch players head to the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay.
Lizzy Waters goal for Queensland touch junior state cup

Rebecca Singh
12th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
Rugby League: Eight Gympie Touch sides will be hoping to be a strong force in the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay today.

Fielding an under-10s boys and girls team this year, the sport has continued to grow with players preparing to hopefully have great results. Under-16s player Lizzy Waters is no stranger to the cup and has noticed how big the competition had gotten since she first started.

"This will be my fifth carnival, I have been attending since I was 11 and it is just growing every year. It started out with a few under-12s team and it has just grown every year,” she said.

As one of the senior players within the competition, Lizzy said it was good to support the young ones coming through the ranks.

"It is great to see the younger players coming through. You can train with them and it is great to have more people getting involved,” she said.

"You get to make more friends, which is great.”

The friends made and the people she had met is what has kept Lizzy continuing to go to the cup.

"It is the people you meet along the way, the friends you make from different towns,” she said.

"You also have your home town friends that you have since playing in under-12s.”

With an ultimate goal of having an appearance in the semi-finals, Lizzy is hoping her side records victories.

"The goal is to make semis but we will be hoping to play each game as they come,” she said.

"We play nine games, so it'd be good to record over five wins.”

