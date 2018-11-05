Living legends record yarns from Gympie's olden days in book

THE tradition of oral history provides a valuable link between generations. It provides an important feel of continuity and a sense of shared experience both in family and communities.

The Gympie Little Kids Day Out team decided to put together a When we were Young book that would have numerous anecdotes and stories from older people about what it was like 'way back when...'

Part of the production team all of whom have stories in the book, Shelia Kath, Kerri Eaton, Glenbo Craig and Barb Yule. Peter and Bevly Hughes

After many, many hours, many days and weeks, the finished 225 page When we were Young book was launched at a ceremony at Gympie Library attended by more than the 60 who had registered.

June Gresham tractor driving at six years old, Barb Yule who tried to make and sail a corrugated iron canoe and Shelia Kath picked chewing gum up off the road. Peter and Bevly Hughes

Many of those who came along had their stories featured in the book and were accompanied by children, grand children, and great grand children, all eager to share with others what they did as children.

The team had such a response that it was decided to group stories in indexed categories such as Gympie Show. School, the beach, working on the farm, animals, floods at home, entertainments, games, plus many more making it easy to choose which stories to look up.

If you want to look up what a friend may have contributed, the index at the back lists all contributors and the page.

June Gresham ,trapping and skinning rabbits for pocket money with visitor Kay Boody. Peter and Bevly Hughes

While most contributions came from people still in the region, there were some from those who have moved or from those who came from overseas to live here.

Liberally illustrated with relevant photos and cartoons, this book should be sold out as soon as it goes on sale. Look out for the little questions throughout!

WHEN SHE WAS YOUNG: MC for the launch Kim Walters went to see the Cherry Venture and watched the 'monkey round-up'. Peter and Bevly Hughes

As a Christmas gift for either end of the family it would be ideal, and would be bound to spark 'I remember' comments around the table.

Robyn Bowman was a keen gardener and Carol Ernst helped a lot on the farm. Peter and Bevly Hughes

There are far too many stories for us to even think of selecting one or even a few, so make sure you get a copy otherwise you will not know what the rest of the community is talking, laughing, and nodding about.

The team responsible for getting the stories together, sorting them all out and getting published was Shelia Kath, Kerri Eaton, Barb Yule, Jane Young, Glenbo Craig and Kim Walters.

Ralph Tickle 'borrowed' other people horses to play cowboys and his wife Ella made pocket money by selling sweet peas and other flowers. Peter and Bevly Hughes

When we were Young should be available in some coffee shops and at Tom Grady until Christmas for $25.

The old and the new backwards, Bertie Groves using a mobile phone while Shalia Hill has an old part line phone. Peter and Bevly Hughes

