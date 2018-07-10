Living legend, former councillor celebrates huge milestone

NO STOPPING: Julia Lawrence OAM gets ready to cut her cake during her 90th birthday celebrations at Gunnabul Homestead surrounded by friends and family.

NO STOPPING: Julia Lawrence OAM gets ready to cut her cake during her 90th birthday celebrations at Gunnabul Homestead surrounded by friends and family. Contributed

IN A life already full of achievements, including an Order of Australia medal, Gympie's Julia Lawrence passed another on the weekend as she celebrated her 90th birthday,

But despite how commonplace she has made milestones look, the magnitude of this one was not lost on the community stalwart.

"I'm surprised I'm here,” Mrs Lawrence said.

"I seem to know so much now but no-one wants to hear it.”

RELATED

Mrs Lawrence celebrated her nine decades of achievement with a lunch at Gunabul Homestead on Saturday, an event attended by many people who had helped shaped the Gympie region.

She said there were many reasons for her success.

One was that she "can't say no”.

"I just love people.

"If I was feeling miserable I'd just go downtown.”

Flashback to The Gympie Times, Friday, February 3, 1989. Chamber requests members directive in questionnaire. Attending the Chamber of Commerce meeting at Gunabul Homestead on Wednesday night were (from left) Hanjo Smith, Bev Giles and Ald Julia Lawrence. Photo File photo / Gympie Times Greg Miller

The region's local newspaper was also a big help, she said.

"I firmly believe in publicity, and The Gympie Times has shared the local news.

"I give them a great deal of credit for my success.”

Born in 1928, Mrs Lawrence grew up in the era of the Great Depression, World War II, and all the conflicts which came after.

She moved to Gympie in 1959, and became a community stalwart through her immense social and community work.

Caring for others Christmas Appeal with Julia Lawrence (third in from the left) with right Bob Bland and Kerry Aitken. 1997. Contributed

"My community involvement made me feel everyone in the region was part of me,” she said. "Especially with my late husband Ron Lawrence being the superintendent of the QATB and giving me the holding of the ambulance station when all the men were out on jobs.

"Everyone there had touched my life in some way over many years and enhanced it to make it full and rewarding.

"I certainly could have stayed all day talking on.

"Former editor of the Times Kev Pearce and his wife Margaret came from Ipswich to attend.

"Former alderman Lavina Rees and former councillor Annette Reilly came from the Sunshine Coast and Mackay and Shirley Wilson from Caloundra - all who previously lived in Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

Julia and Ron Lawrence. David Crossley

"Two mayors, Mick Venardos and Joan Adcock (formerly Dodt), who were my leaders during my time on council were there as well as my families who came from Brisbane, Maroochydore, Rockhampton (Emu Park), Hong Kong and Gympie.

"I had numerous off-spring and nieces attending also. One of whom came from the UK.

"The locals attending had been on various working committees with me and/or are supportive of me in this elderly life today.

"A special thanks to Gay Lohse who worked so hard to organise the party and to Liz Dixon who made and created the cake.

"My words of wisdom in this old age - dance, smile and giggle. Trust, hope, love, wish and believe.

"Most of all enjoy every moment of the journey, and appreciate where you are at the moment instead of always focussing on how far you have to go.

"And a big thank you to all the Gympie region people.”