Living in the gold rush

Gympie's Heart of Gold (Back from left) Shane Sugrue and Marisa Georgliou, (front) Stirling Blacket, Josh Wikinson, Emily Avila and Grace Bentley. Renee Albrecht

HAVE you ever wondered what it would be like to enter the depths of an operational mine during the height of Gympie's gold rush?

When the Heart of Gold Film Festival starts tomorrow night, patrons will be treated to a range of immersive experiences designed to capture the authenticity of life in Gympie during the 1800's.

"We wanted to turn the Prospector's Hall into more of an immersive space," said Heart of Gold Film Festival production designer Josh Wilkinson.

He said with this year being 150 years since gold mining started in Gympie, they wanted to turn Prospector's Hall into a gold mine. Mr Wilkinson, who has worked at world renowned visual shows like Vivid, said he and his team were up for the challenge.

"Me and my team work a lot with immersive theatre and events," he said.

"It is about creating a space that feels like a thing.

"It is obviously not a working goldmine, but hopefully when you enter Prospector's Hall you get the sense you are in a mine."

The Heart of Gold Film Festival marks the start of Rush Festival.

In its 10th year, the Heart of Gold component aims to air some of the best short films from around the world.

The 2017 festival will be headlined by the Queensland premier of acclaimed director Ben Elton's feature film Three Summers which stars Michael Caton, John Waters and Magda Szubanski.

This year's jury includes film journalist David Tiley, director Lucy Gaffy and award winning screen-writer Roger Monk.

Screenings start this morning with Real Stories Heart 1 at 9am in the Heritage Theatre and conclude on Sunday, October 8.