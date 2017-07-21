Living in Gympie, it's easy to think we're immune

LIVING in Gympie it's easy to think we are immune to the threats of international terrorism.

Whether people are at home or work, at local events like the Music Muster or the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival, or visiting national landmarks like Parliament House or the War Memorial, the Government's first responsibility is to ensure the security and protection of its people.

The Coalition Government's reforms to national security and border protection are designed to safeguard all Australians against evolving threats from terrorism and organised crime.

We have a strong record of protecting our borders, having stopped people smuggling ventures after the previous government allowed more than 50,000 people on 8000 boats to arrive in Australia.

But we understand that the threats posed by terrorists and people smugglers are becoming more complex. We need to be ahead of their game to keep Australians safe.

The Coalition Government will establish a Home Affairs portfolio of immigration, border protection and domestic security and law enforcement agencies.

This will be a central department providing strategic planning, co-ordination and support to security and law enforcement agencies, including the Australia Security Intelligence Organisation, the Australian Federal Police, and the Australian Border Force. We will also establish an Office of National Intelligence.

These plans will allow frontline agencies to ensure their operational focus is strongly engaged on the fight against terrorism, organised crime and domestic threats.

These reforms are driven by serious threats to the security of our country, and the Government's determination to keep all Australians safe and secure.