Rap battle leads to barrage of threats for T-DUB

FEARFUL: Tony Woodrow (T-DUB) became the target of hate after entering into an online rap battle with US rappers. Renee Albrecht

A RAP battle gone wrong has left a Coast rapper fearing for the safety of his family, and feeling defamed.

Tony Woodrow, known online as T-DUB, said he became the target of haters after posting a video where he "dissed" a US rap group.

Mr Woodrow posted the video after being told to "kill himself' by a well-known rap artist.

Then an article about an Australian pedophile ring, with no link to Mr Woodrow, began circulating social media with users groundlessly tagging him in their post.

"In a second sinister turn my haters in Australia became aware and I've been bombarded with comments about being a pedophile, which is extremely defaming," Mr Woodrow said, noting the comments were untrue.

"A silly little rap battle has turned into people inciting vigilante action.

"I've been told that people are trying to hunt me down, asking where I live, and it's scary because this stuff is now coming from people who used to follow me, they're on my friends list.

"My biggest concern is the well-being of my children."

Mr Woodrow believes people are angry at him because they don't like the T-DUB character.

"People call me the white Snoop and I assume all this hate is over me imitating being a gangster..." he said.

"I didn't grow up in America where all the crazy stuff happens so I had to create a character and mimic what these guys are doing."

Mr Woodrow said it was important people knew T-DUB was just a character, and not a reflection of who Mr Woodrow actually was.

He'd also received hate in the way of death-threats and messages telling him to kill himself.

"I want to bring light to the severity of social media trolling," Mr Woodrow said.

"These kind of comments can lead people to suicide.

"The mother of my children has become very concerned and we're on the verge of contacting police."

Mr Woodrow said he felt disheartened by the events.

"The major feeling is I'm just extremely shocked," he said.

"It actually makes me emotional because I grew up so inspired by artists like Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound and now people have turned on me."

Mr Woodrow said his biggest fear was a repeat in history. He was a victim of home invasion about ten years ago.

In that incident he successfully defended himself and the home invaders were put in prison.

"I just want peace."