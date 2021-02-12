Menu
Elite Gold Coast water polo goalkeeper, Olympian Kelsey Wakefield. Picture Glenn Hampson
Water Sports

LIVESTREAM WATER POLO: Country Players to Watch

by Andrew Dawson
12th Feb 2021 8:55 AM
Your home of water polo, we will live stream Sunday's four finals of the Queensland Country Championships.

The championships started today but only the four medal finals on Sunday will be livestreamed from the Milne Bay Aquatic Centre.

The livestream schedule will be:

SUNDAY

+ 8am: Bronze medal mens play-off

+ 9am: Bronze medal women's play-off

+ 10am: Gold medal men's grand final

+ 11am: Gold medal men's grand final

 

To watch replays of any of our livestream action, look for the story that is hosting the streams on the day, late in the day.

When the headline changes from WATCH LIVE to WATCH THE REPLAYS, all replays have been attached.

 

Peta Schulte and Ashleigh Roberts competing last year. Picture: Richard Walker
The best country talent from Greenmount to Cairns and west will feature over three days at the championships start today.

 

Lillian Merlo from the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Richard Walker
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

WOMEN

Kaitlin Brownhill (Cairns), Jacqueline Sjogren (Cairns), Kelsey Wakefield (Gold Coast Gold)

Peta Schulte (Gold Coast Gold), Paige Black (Gold Coast White), Matilda Moore (Rockhampton), Lillian Merlo (Sunshine Coast), Paris Bromfield (Sunshine Coast), Katelyn Sheterline (Sunshine Coast), Tiana Sogaard-Andersen (Sunshine Coast), Jessica Lungdren (Sunshine Coast), Mia Freeman (Sunshine Coast Development).

 

Matt Lenarduzzi from the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Richard Walker
MEN

Jesse O'Hara (Cairns), Cameron Wallace (Cairns), Jasa Kadivec (Gold Coast Gold), Alexander Paterson (Longhorns), John Campbell (Mackay), Joseph O'Brien (Sunshine Coast), Louis Brunner (Sunshine Coast), Dylan Coolican (Sunshine Coast), Kai Majoros (Sunshine Coast FBRD), Patrick Flanagan (Sunshine Coast FBRD), Tora Majoros (Sunshine Coast FBRD),

Liam Johns (Sunshine Coast FBRD), Steele Gribble (Sunshine Coast FBRD), Matt Lenarduzzi (Sunshine Coast Wolves), Zac Hudson (Sunshine Coast Wolves), Simon Daley (Sunshine Coast Wolves), Joshua Eyles (Sunshine Coast Wolves)

