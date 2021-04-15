Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 6

15th Apr 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australia U18s National Championships are approaching the pointy end of the tournament, with states jostling for a spot in finals.

Livestream all the action from Day 6 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U18 SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY

 

Boys

9:30am VIC v NSWS

11:45am QLD v WA

2pm NSWB v SA

4pm TAS v VIC DEV

6pm NT v ACT

 

Girls

8:30am QLD v NT

10:45am WA v VIC

1pm VIC DEV v ACT

3pm NSWS v SA

5pm TAS v NSWB

 

MORE U18 ACTION:

 

DAY 5 REPLAYS

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

 

Originally published as Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 6

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u18 australian hockey championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed Imbil woman hits 140km/h fleeing from cops

        Premium Content Unlicensed Imbil woman hits 140km/h fleeing from cops

        News The 28-year-old had escaped from police by hitting speeds of 140km/h only two days before the accident

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks

        WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        News The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically

        Goomeri Pumpkin Festival’s future remains up in the air

        Premium Content Goomeri Pumpkin Festival’s future remains up in the air

        News Updated restrictions bring hope, but how the famed festival will look in its return...