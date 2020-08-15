LIVESTREAM: SWM Pirates v Brisbane Capitals QSL basketball

Brisbane Bullets fans can catch a sneak peak of what they are in for during the upcoming NBL season with several of the team's stars in action to headline this weekend's Queensland State League action.

The South West Metro Pirates will host the Brisbane Capitals at the Hibiscus Stadium in our Game of the Week for round three on Saturday.

The livestream will be available 30 minutes before tip-off.

South West, featuring Bullets big man Matt Hodgson and new recruit Tanner Krebs, will be looking to bounce back after a close loss to the Southern Districts Spartans in the opening weekend.Although the loss came without the services of Hodgson, former NBL player Mathiang Muo and guard Max Kerle.

Brisbane Bullets and SWM Pirates big man. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

While the Capitals, last year's QBL champions, led by NBL Sixth Man of the Year Jason Cadee and fellow Bullet Cameron Goldfinch head into the game with a sour taste in their mouth after a four-point play on the buzzer from Nathan Sobey sent them to a one-point loss in round one.

Former St Mary’s guard and new Brisbane Bullets recruit Tanner Krebs. Picture: Robert Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Capitals coach Sean Connelly said his team was travelling well despite last week's loss but said they needed to execute better down the stretch.

"We have had a good week at practice and expect everyone to be playing," he said.

"This week we need to be on point with our defence, particularly around our blocking out and rebounding since we are a small side.

Brisbane Bullets player Jason Cadee in this Brisbane Capitals uniforms, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"Don't let that fool you though, as the keys for us are to get on transition early and to run the floor hard and be disciplined in our decisions."

Connelly said key match-ups for the clash, included former Bullets development player Jarred Bairstow against Hodgson as well as Anthony Kopcikas trying to limit Krebs.

Cameron Goldfinch in action for the Seahawks last year. Picture: Peni Taleni

South West coach Jeremy Kendle they were very excited for this weekend's double header with a meeting with Toowoomba also on Sunday.

"We are travelling well and developing week by week. Once some key players get healthy, we will be a very tough cover," he said.

"I'm excited to see how Kai Woodfall and Jason Cadee play against each other. Also, I believe Tanner and Cam will be a fun matchup to watch."

"We just need to lock in stick with our processes and not get complacent," he said.

In the women's game, it will be a meeting of two young sides with plenty of rising talent.

However, the Capitals head into the game with some confidence after beating Ipswich last week while South West were looking to rebound from a tough loss at the hands of competition heavyweights, the Southern Districts Spartans.

"Our goal as a group for QSL is to continually improve over the course of the nine weeks," SWM coach Brad George said.

Former Ipswich coach Brad George now leading the SWM Pirates.

"With such limited preparation and a young group learning a completely new set of principles both offensively and defensively.

"So our focus is beyond this competition and is being used as a stepping stone and a chance to identify which young SWM juniors will be able to take the next step to NBL1 next year."

Capitals women's coach Michael Van Dongen said he expected to see a motivated Pirates side. "I think south west will continue to improve as the season goes along and if anyone underestimates them it could be an interesting result," he said.

Brisbane Capitals women's coach Michael Van Dongen.

"They have good mix of vets and youth.

"I think for us it will be about establishing an inside game and looking to Meg Essex to have a major impact in that area."

Van Dongen said some key match-ups to watch was the point guard battle between Maddie Woodford and Courtney Taylor, the fight inside between Meg Essex and Amanda Beatson as well as Georgie Woolley against Kristy-Lee Farley.

The women's game will tip-off at 6pm with the men to follow at 8pm.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: SWM Pirates v Brisbane Capitals QSL basketball