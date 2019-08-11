Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Northern Tide

by DAVID WOOD
11th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to the exclusive livestream of the NT's Strike League T20 Hobart Hurricanes versus Northern Tide match.

Watch the action here. Just click on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

The Hobart Hurricanes versus Southern Storm game is on at 2.30pm NT time.

Most of the matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of two Wednesday afternoon fixtures.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

More Stories

cricket sport strike league watch

Top Stories

    The Queensland nursing homes that failed audit

    premium_icon The Queensland nursing homes that failed audit

    News Here are all the Queensland aged-care facilities that failed audits in 2018-19, including 15 deemed a “serious risk” to patients.

    OPINION: Most people want a secular Australia

    premium_icon OPINION: Most people want a secular Australia

    News Where are my rights to have freedom from religion?

    Young woman killed, four hospitalised in fiery crash

    premium_icon Young woman killed, four hospitalised in fiery crash

    Breaking Three children, two adults being treated by paramedics at scene

    Alleged Gympie region gunman not yet caught after car threat

    Alleged Gympie region gunman not yet caught after car threat

    News New details have emerged since initial reports yesterday afternoon.