Subscribe Digital Edition
AFL

LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL grand finals today (Field 2)

by Andrew Dawson
10th Oct 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM
Two days, 19 matches, 17 clubs - prepare for SEQ AFL junior grand final action to be livestreamed at The Courier-Mail and our partner websites.

The bumper 48 hours of action starts at 8.30am from Yeronga with the opening bounce between Morningside Black and Sandgate Red in the under 12 grand final on field No.2, while Wilston Grange White clash with Aspley Cleveland at 9am on field No.1.

Then on Sunday, all eight grand finals will again be livestreamed.

SATURDAY FIELD 2 SCHEDULE

8.30am: Under 12 Morningside Black v Sandgate Red

10.15am: Under 12 Yeronga Black v Mt Gravatt Blue

Noon: Under 12 Alexandra Hills v Coorparoo Navy

1.45pm: Under 12 Redcliffe v Kedron

3.30pm: Park Ridge v Jindalee

 

SATURDAY FIELD 2 SCHEDULE

8.30am: Under 15 girls Morningside v Springwood

10.15am: Under 15 girls Sandgate v Jindalee

Noon: Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

1.45pm: Under 17 girls Wilston Grange v Victoria Point Buzza

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL grand finals on Saturday (Field 2)

