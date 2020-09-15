Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

Subscribe now to view all the livestreaming sporting events, while also unlocking access to the best News services around the country.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

brisbane broncos old boys shield hancock shield livestream renouf shield rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Heartwrenching’: Gympie families caught up in border mess

        Premium Content ‘Heartwrenching’: Gympie families caught up in border mess

        News Gympie MP slams QLD border laws which left a Gympie woman who died of cancer to be buried alone because her family was not allowed to attend

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Precinct’s renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

        Premium Content Precinct’s renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

        News The Gympie business has applied to relocate to a site with three times the space...

        Serial Gympie burglar given a longer jail sentence

        Premium Content Serial Gympie burglar given a longer jail sentence

        News His victims included two bowls clubs and the Rainbow Beach Rec Club

        Developer unveils next phase of 45-block Valley subdivision

        Premium Content Developer unveils next phase of 45-block Valley subdivision

        News 30 more residential blocks should soon be up for grabs, with developers keen to get...