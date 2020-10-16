LIVESTREAM: Rocky happy to take underdog tag into titles

Johanna Grauer and Chelsea Fanning will line up with Rockhampton A in the Softball Queensland open women's championships in Rockhampton this weekend.

Johanna Grauer and Chelsea Fanning will line up with Rockhampton A in the Softball Queensland open women's championships in Rockhampton this weekend.

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton A could well spring a few surprises on their more fancied rivals at the state open women's championships, according to coach Tracey Holt.

Eleven teams from across Queensland will take part in the three-day event, which starts at Rockhampton's Kele Park at 8am on Friday.

Games played on Diamond 1 will be livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

Holt said it was exciting for Rockhampton Softball to not only be hosting the event but also to be fielding two teams.

Rockhampton A will contest the Queensland Cup and Rockhampton B the Open Championship and President's Cup.

"I don't think Rockhampton has ever had a women's team playing in the A-grade league," Holt said.

"It's great for the development of the local players to take them to that higher level.

"It was also an opportunity, with the championships being played in Rockhampton, to also take a B-grade side in as well."

Rockhampton A have three games on Friday and open their campaign against Far North Queensland at 10am.

Holt knows there will be no easy games but is confident in the line-up she has assembled.

She has recruited American pitcher Johanna Grauer, who is currently based in Adelaide.

Holt said Grauer would take the reins on the plate and complement a strong local pitching contingent, which includes Australian under-23 rep Tia Waters.

"Our preparation has been really good. We had our last training run last night, and worked a lot on their mental toughness," Holt said.

"We can't have them any better prepared.

"We have a number of players who can play in a number of positions and they're strong in all of those positions and, as a coach, it's great to have those options.

"The good thing is no one knows what we have; we're an unknown quantity and we're the underdogs.

"No one expects us to win anything so that takes a lot of pressure off us; we can just play our own game and hopefully knock a few of them off."

Participating teams

Queensland Cup: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A

Open Championship and President's Cup: Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B

Rockhampton team line-ups

Rockhampton A: Karen Edgerton, Chelsea Fanning, Johanna Grauer, Courtney Keen, Geneve Lawton, Annamonet Massey, Kim Polkinghorne, Rheanon Preston, Kellie Sharp, Tia Waters, Rachel Watson, Rebecca Watson, Jaimi Woodland. Coach Tracey Holt.

Rockhampton B: Marita Abell, Jessica Bramham, Melissa Donald, Kylie Horton, Kristy Leibinger, Natasha Little, Kylie Nufer, Jessica O'Neall, Sheryl Preston, Shival Rogerson, Narissa Walpole, Tiarna Wright. Coach Sheryl Preston.

Livestream schedule

Friday (Diamond 1)

8am: Brisbane Red v Redcliffe

10am: Brisbane White v Redlands

Noon: Brisbane Red v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane Red v Far North Queensland

4pm: Redlands v Far North Queensland

6pm: Mackay v Rockhampton B

Saturday (Diamond 1)

8am: Redlands v Redcliffe

10am Rockhampton A v Brisbane Red

Noon: Rockhampton A v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane White v Brisbane Red

4pm: Finals Team 3 v Team 6

6pm: Finals Team 1 v Team 2

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5

More stories

LIVESTREAM: Softball Queensland state titles "unpredictable''

LIVESTREAM: Softball Queensland Players to Watch