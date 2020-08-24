Livestream: Polo 5 Metro water polo

The Water Polo Queensland's Polo 5 Metro competition will enter its final two rounds tonight and Tuesday having been so successful, it could be the catalyst for the resumption of the Premier league in the future.

Current Olympians, past Olympians, current Australian and Queensland squad representatives along with club and social players have been united kickstarting the sport over the last six weeks as part of its recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown earlier in the year.

The series will continue to be livestreamed here tonight.

RELATED LINKS

ALICE WILLIAMS RECALLED TO AUSSIE SQUAD

TENEALLE FASALA IN OLYMPIC SQUAD

CEO Melanie Woosnam said the Polo 5's Metro Competition had lured up to 40 per cent of former players out of retirement and into the pool.

"Amazingly this new format has resulted in approximately 40 per cent of former players returning to the sport which shows how appealing this format is being run as a short 6 week competition with modified rules,'' she said.

Woosnam said competition had the potential to lead to the re-establishment of the premier league by adding depth to club ranks.

RELATED LINKS

ABBY ANDREWS - OUR NEXT OLYMPIAN?

HOW SYDNEY GAMES INSPIRED BRONWEN KNOX

SECRET TO GABI PALM'S SUCCESS

Queensland Thunder women's coach Benn Lees said nothing could beat his young Queensland players playing against hardened campaigners.

Ben Lees coaching Thunder earlier in the year. He believes Polo 5 had been a great experience for young players. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

"I have heard a few big names have pulled the togs back on (for Polo 5) and that is a great opportunity for young player to play with and against those players,'' he said.

"We can do all the coaching we like, but you learn most about being around those players.''

TONIGHT'S LIVESTREAMING

Round 6 senior women:

6pm: AHS Open v MVB's

6.30pm: The Magpiee's v UQ Gold

7pm: Warriors v Moby Chicks

7.30pm: Barras Gals v Polo Bears

Originally published as Livestream: Polo 5 Metro water polo